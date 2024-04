09:48 We open Press Review with the six months since the start of the war in the Gaza Strip, after the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7. © France 24

We open Press Review with the six months since the start of Israel's war in the Gaza Strip, after the Hamas attack on October 7. Since then, the Israeli Army has killed more than 33,000 people and injured more than 75,000 in the enclave. Now, media like 'Al Jazeera' repeat a question: what will happen to Gaza once the war ends? All while the conflict shows no signs of coming to an end.