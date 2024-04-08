Taiwanese chip giant TSMC is building an additional factory in Arizona in exchange for billions in US state aid. This concerns a new production line that will make processors with the most advanced technology that TSMC currently has in-house. The US government is providing $6.6 billion in direct subsidies and another $5 billion in low-cost loans to partly finance the construction of the plant. The Taiwanese manufacturer made that Monday known.

TSMC's expansion falls under the US Chips Act, a stimulus program totaling $52 billion with which the US tries to become less dependent on Asian production chains. These subsidies are intended to produce more chips on American soil. Billions in aid also go to factories Intel and GlobalFoundriesbut Asian manufacturers are also investing a lot of money in American factories: Samsung focuses on Texas, TSMC concentrates in Arizona.

Worldwide, the majority of all advanced semiconductors come from TSMC, which makes processors on order for American tech companies such as Apple, Nvidia and AMD. Even Intel outsources part of its production to the Taiwanese giant. This dependence on one major player worries Western countries, because China views Taiwan as a renegade province. If Taiwan were invaded or chip production otherwise blocked, it would pose an acute problem for the entire world, and certainly for the US. The strategic importance of semiconductors is the starting point of the technology war between the US and China. Chips became a top priority when a semiconductor shortage shut down parts of the auto industry in 2021.

Delay

TSMC is already building two factories in Arizona, north of the city of Phoenix. Delivery will be delayed, partly because American unions are obstructing construction.

For the initial investment – which had already been increased from 12 to 40 billion dollars – TSMC had, according to previous reports in the Wall Street Journal $15 billion applied for government aid. The total investment by the Taiwanese, including the third factory, amounts to 65 billion dollars.

The first TSMC factory will be ready for production in 2025 and makes chips according to a '4-nanometer process' (a nanometer is one millionth of a millimeter). That number gives an indication of the fineness of the chip pattern – the more details fit on the same surface, the more transistors fit on a chip. That provides more computing power. The second TSMC plant in Arizona will begin producing 3-nanometer chips in 2028. The third factory should start by 2030, with 2-nanometer chips.

The US would like to produce the most advanced chips on its own soil, but Taiwan prefers to keep the latest technology on its own soil. By the time the 2-nanometer production line in Arizona is up and running, TSMC expects to be able to make chips with 1.4 and 1-nanometer technology: even more fine-grained, therefore even faster.

The European government is also investing tens of billions in the semiconductor sector. For example, TSMC and Intel are building new factories in the German cities of Dresden and Magdeburg. A blockade of Taiwanese chips would pose major problems for the EU. The cause does not necessarily have to be political; For example, if Taiwan were to be hit by an even bigger earthquake than last week's, chip production could be severely affected.

The Dutch chip machine manufacturer ASML is the only company that supplies the lithography machines used to make the new generation of chips. ASML is counting on the expansion of the semiconductor industry to accelerate due to the construction of all those new chip factories. This means that ASML, with all its regional suppliers, must also expand faster. The question is whether this will continue to be suitable in the Netherlands, and that is why ASML is considering expanding further abroad. That was the reason why the government is allocating an extra 1.7 billion euros to support infrastructure and technical education in Brabant. The region itself is adding another 800 million euros to prevent Brabant from getting stuck.