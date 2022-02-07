We open a press review with ‘The Times’ and ‘Sky News’ and the attacks on the premier’s wife, Carrie Johnson, for her supposed influence in Downing Street; “sexist” accusations, according to the British Government. We continue with the historical moments that Isabel II has lived during her reign, by ‘Al Jazeera’. We comment on the interview with Lorena Beltrán in ‘El País’, where she denounces the impunity in deaths from cosmetic surgeries in Colombia, and we close with the return of the Colombian outlet ‘Cambio’.