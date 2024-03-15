





We open Press Review with the news that was exclusively published by the Reuters news agency and that was echoed by the media this Friday: the Islamist group Hamas proposed a new ceasefire document with Israel that places its emphasis on detail for the release of hostages and the release of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails. According to Hamas, a date must be agreed for a permanent ceasefire; the release of all prisoners from both sides, including female hostages, the elderly, minors, the sick and recruits. Subsequently, according to Hamas' plan, a date should be set for the departure of Israeli troops from Gaza. A proposal that will be debated by the Israeli security council, although Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet says it is “unrealistic.”