The missing 10-year-old boy has been found safe and sound, but how did he manage to get to Palermo? The investigations of the case

Some wonderful news has arrived in the last few hours, which concerns a… 10 year old boy, who appeared to have disappeared during the night between 12 and 13 March. Fortunately, in the early morning today, the Carabinieri, thanks to teamwork, managed to find him.

Everyone could finally breathe a sigh of relief. The story was keeping millions of people in suspense, as everyone wanted to try to help the family, with the hope of being able to embrace again. The first to report the incident was a tutor who takes care of the three brothers.

From what emerged Mohamed Khalifa he is only 10 years old and left Tunisia with two underage sisters to arrive in Italy. In fact, they have all been entrusted to a tutor and are part of a program for the reception of refugees, which is located in the municipality of Santa Maria di Licata, in the province of Catania. All together they were trying to build their new life.

However, it was precisely on the night between 12 and 13 March that the unthinkable happened. The child was last seen around midnight. However, when the sisters woke up at 7 am, they noticed that she was no longer in hers Bed. From here the searches began and then the complaint. They also launched the appeal to find him to the program Who has seen?.

The discovery of the 10 year old boy and the investigation of the case

For 3 long days the entire community tried to help research. The mayor himself Giovanni Buttòhad spoken to some newspapers and had also launched an appeal on social media, with the hope that someone could help find him.

The good news, however, arrived today morning, Friday 15 March. The Carabinieri of Catania, Paternò and Palermo worked together and it is precisely a Palermo who found little Mohamed. It was near the church of Saint Clare and he was fine.

However, there are still many aspects to be clarified about this episode, such as how he managed to get to that city, which is located approximately 200km from where he lived. They especially want to understand if she had help from someone adult.