We open Revista de Prensa commenting on the words of the executive president of the US network ‘Fox News’, in which he admits that the most watched television presenters in the US deliberately lied, promoting the theories of electoral fraud by Donald Trump in the elections 2020 presidential elections knowing that there was no irregularity. The goal: keep your audience.

