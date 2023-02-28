PL2 lengthened by half an hour

The 2023 Formula 1 world championship has not yet begun, but some changes have already been made official regarding the weekend of two GPs, both scheduled for the second half of this season. Confirmation came directly from Mario IslandDirector of the motorsport section of Pirelli, and will particularly concern the performance of PL2 of these two appointments, which will come from the maximum 60 minutes of rehearsals extended to 90 clock turns.

Where the tests will take place

A choice due to the introduction of test useful for checking the 2024 tire compounds, exactly as happened last year with the tires that will make their debut in this world championship (for example the C1 also tested in the tests in Bahrain). The weekends in which these tests will be held will be those relating to Japanese Grand Prixwhich will take place from 22 to 24 September, and al Mexican Grand Prixscheduled as the fourth to last event of this 2023 from 27 to 29 October.

Tests on the weekends, but not only

In a meeting with the media, Isola confirmed Suzuka and the circuit ‘Hermanos Rodriguez’ as the theater of these anticipations: “The race tests will take place in Japan and Mexico with the same format you saw last year. This is undoubtedly a good opportunity to fine-tune our compounds”. In addition to this, Pirelli will also conduct an extensive tire testing programme during the season with teams: “We have involved all the teams and will collect a total of 35 days“.

So last year

In 2022 the GPs chosen for this type of test were those of the United States and, also in that case, Japan. However, thanks to the rain that hit the Suzuka circuit, the tests were canceled and postponed in Mexico, where they took place without any kind of weather problem.