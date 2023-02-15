We dedicate a press review to the balance of the derailment of a freight train in Ohio on February 3 and the toxic spill that burned for days. ‘More Perfect Union’ points out that the incident reflects how railway companies in the US try to maximize profits based on fewer workers, longer and heavier trains and fighting regulations. ‘The Hill’ raises unanswered questions about the case and ‘USA Today’ warns of an increasingly dangerous industry.

#Press #Review #Unanswered #Questions #Ohio #Train #Derailment #Hill