His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, confirmed at the conclusion of the tenth session of the World Government Summit in Dubai that 80 international agreements had been signed between the countries participating in the summit.



His Highness said via Twitter: “Today we concluded the World Government Summit in its tenth session.. 10,000 specialists and government officials.. 80 international organizations.. 80 global agreements between the participating countries were signed.. The summit represents our country.. which brings the world together.. and looks to the future. …and represents a force for the good of humanity.”