We dedicate Press Review to the debate on whether NATO allies will send combat planes to Ukraine. We start with an overview of the request, by ‘TIME’. The ‘FT’ comments on France’s ambiguous response, ‘The Hill’ addresses Poland’s predisposition, ‘The Guardian’ explains what the US refusal implies and ‘Politico’ points out Germany’s resounding ‘no’. We close with the cover of ‘Libération’ about Asterix and Obelix and the pension reform in France.

#Press #review #Fighter #planes #debate #arming #Ukraine #TIME