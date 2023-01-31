More assistants in the car

The proportion of newly admitted Passenger cars with assistance technology increases in Germany. Had In 2015 just over a third (37%) of the new vehicles there were helpers such as emergency brake assistants (automation level 1) on board 2020 over half (55.7%). vehicles that without driver assistantn were delivered in 2015 accounted for a share of 51.3 percentin 2020 this dropped 14.4 percent. For the year 2025, a Statista market analysis (Statista Mobility Market Insights) assumes a share of Level 1 assistants of 63.6 percent. At the same time, the proportion of cars thatbe allowed without any assistance function, to 1.6 percent return. The rapid penetration of new cars with assistants is likely to be related, among other things, to the requirements of Euro NCAP for vehicle safety assessment.

In addition, the number of cars is increasing, the assistants of the Llevel-2 category have on board. These include about Traffic jam and overtaking assistants. Their number increased from 11.7 percent in 2015 to just under 30 percent in 2020 and is expected to be 34.1 percent in 2025.