We open the Press Review with a contrast between the Ukrainian and Russian press that collects the accusations between kyiv and Moscow about the attack on the Kakhovka dam on the Niéper river. Some events that jump to international headlines, where concern stands out about how the incident could affect the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant. We close with the hacking of the Crimean media with a false message from President Putin decreeing general mobilization.
#Press #review #Explosion #Nova #Kakhovka #crossover #responsibilities #Russian #Ukrainian #press
Healthcare | The widespread use of face masks will go down in history in Hus
In the future, the healthcare staff will only use masks when treating patients belonging to the risk group and corona...
Leave a Reply