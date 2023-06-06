We open the Press Review with a contrast between the Ukrainian and Russian press that collects the accusations between kyiv and Moscow about the attack on the Kakhovka dam on the Niéper river. Some events that jump to international headlines, where concern stands out about how the incident could affect the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant. We close with the hacking of the Crimean media with a false message from President Putin decreeing general mobilization.

