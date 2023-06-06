After The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom it’s time for Pikmin 4 for Nintendo Switch, which has returned to show it through a new trailerin which we can see thecharacter editorwith which players will be able to create their own avatars.

In the second part of the video we can also see that it’s not just the guy who gets into trouble Captain Olimar, but also the entire rescue team. Then the player will have to rescue everyone throughout the campaign.

However, the most interesting part is that of the editor, which allows you to choose from six hairstyles, to change the body (it seems that there are four options) and to act on the face and on the colors of the various parts of the avatar.

There official description of the video is not very revealing: “On a remote planet, the rescue team needs help… yours! Start an exciting new adventure with Pikmin 4, available from July 21st.” Be that as it may, it’s a great way to remind everyone that Pikmin 4 will be released on July 21, 2023, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.