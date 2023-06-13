We open a press review commenting on an analysis by the American ‘The Washington Post’ that reports, together with analysts, why Russian President Vladimir Putin does not persecute the leader of the Wagner paramilitary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, for treason against the fatherland for continually criticizing the performance of Russian troops in the war in Ukraine. It is a crime punishable by prison terms for any other citizen of the Federation. Threat or tolerance? We reviewed the report.

