BEST SIDE, NEW YORK (VIP-WIRE). “Those who pass the exams, copying themselves, deserve the title of Suma Cum Fraud”… Graterolacho.

– or – or –

Today Tuesday and tomorrow are Mail Days. Please, send me your full name and the town or city from where you write. Otherwise, I can’t answer you.

-OR-OR-OR-

Mario Arrivillaga, from Havana, asks: “Is it true that in Venezuela they played Pedro (El Gamo) Pagés and Roberto Ortiz?”.

Amigo Mayo: Yes, they went to play in Maracaibo, at the time of the ineligible, 1944-47. Other Cubans also played there, such as Roberto Estalella Sr., Santiago Ulrich and Sandalio Consuegra; plus the Puerto Rican Luis Rodríguez Olmo. Very good baseball was then played in the Zulia capital, with Gavilanes, Pastora, Centauros and Orange Victoria.

Luis J. Valencia, from Puebla, asks: “1) Where can I buy your books?… 2) What do you think of Don Pedro (El Mago) Septién?… 3) Why did he donate his library to the Hall of Fame of the Mexican Baseballlocated in Monterrey?

Friend Lucho: 1). On Amazon. Some are out of print, but new editions are already being prepared… 2) The Wizard is an unforgettable character, a fine friend, a great Mexican and a notable baseball narrator… I donated my library to the Mexican Baseball Hall, because he is the best, after that of Cooperstown and because he knew that they were going to give him the distinguished treatment that they have given him.

Montrel’s Ennio Minarini asks: “Who pays for the contracts of big leaguers who are injured and therefore out of action?”

Amigo Ñeño: They generally have insurance that covers everything.

Ruber J. Luzardo S., a colleague from Grupo Radial de Occidente, in Santa Bárbara del Zulia, asks: “Is it true that Ty Cobb saved a game in the Major Leagues?”

Amigo Rubo: With the Tigers, Cobb pitched five innings in three games, two in 1918 and the other in 1925. He left a record of 0-0, 3.60 (two earned runs in five innings), one saved, in 1925.

Casildo Pernalete, from Caracas, asks: “What are the records for total home runs for each Major League?”

Friend Childo: The record for the two leagues is 6,776 home runsimposed in 2019, 671 on the exceeded, of six thousand 105, which had been imposed in 2017.

By the way, the Dominican Jonathan del Villar was the one who drew the new mark of 6,776.

Gustavo Rodríguez, from Santiago, Chile, asks: “I saw a photo of Keith Hernández smoking in the dugout. Was it allowed?”

Friend Tavo: It was not forbidden. Listen to me, chewing tobacco is worse, it causes cancer.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- You can read the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota” on the internet, entering by “sport unites us again”.