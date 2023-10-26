





We opened Press Review with news that shocked the world of Arabic journalism in recent hours, after it became known that an Israeli bombing in the Nuseirat refugee camp, in the Gaza Strip, killed several members of Wael’s family. Al-Dahdouh, bureau chief of the ‘Al Jazeera’ network in Gaza. The event acquired notable media relevance as Al-Dahdouh was considered a reference for the profession in the Middle East for decades.