Lemorele TC73 Plus it has kept me company these days and finally after numerous field tests I feel ready to talk to you about it in every little detail. It deals with of yet another USB hub of the well-known company that has already managed to win us over in the past with interesting products like this. So, let’s not waste time and get to the heart of the review!

Unboxing and features

Lemorele TC73 Plus will arrive at your home in the classic cardboard packaging that the company has become accustomed to knowing. Once opened, you will find inside an instruction booklet, which will act as a quick guide, and obviously him, Lemorele TC73 Plus. Below I list the ports present in this USB-C hub which are 6:

2x HDMI ports (one with 4k support and one 1080p)

1x USB-C port

3x USB 3.0 ports

I want to say it right away, the build quality of this product is not bad at all, the materials seem sturdy to the touch and there is no sensation of plastic or savings on the production chain, which is obviously a great advantage given some products of too poor quality on the market.

It is immediately clear what the focus of this device is, namely that of allow the connection of a PC to two different monitors which, as you well know if you are used to working on laptops, can prove to be a significant killer feature. So, let’s get to my field test!

Lemorele TC73 Plus: you won’t be able to do without it anymore!

Many times it becomes essential to have more than one monitor available in the workplace or even just for recreation. Lemorele is a company that for several years has specialized in the creation of products that aim to facilitate operations of this kind and with this Lemorele TC73 Plus he had something to do with it!

I personally own a Surface which obviously does not have an HDMI connection, consequently, to be able to use it best on a dedicated monitor I would need an external adapter. This Lemorele TC73 Plus comes to my aid and with just one shot It solves two problems for me: the first is obviously to have more screens available and the second is to guarantee me a fast and reliable USB hub.

The transmission is stable and without any kind of delay. The only critical issue that I found myself facing (if we want to define it that way) is the same one that I have already talked about in the past and that is that the product ends to heat up a lot.

Obviously these are controlled and not excessive temperatures, but a good cooling system in this case makes the difference, also because we know very well that unfortunately heat doesn’t go well together with this type of product.

Small and always with you

Lemorele products undoubtedly have a great advantage and that is practicality. I’ve also said it in previous reviews, but it’s always good to reiterate it: having such a small and functional USB hub in your hands translates into being able to always carry it with you. All you need is a pocket in a backpack, or a small pocket in your PC bag itself to contain it without problems and remove it when necessary.

However, there is a short circuit in what has just been said that is, the USB-C input cable. Having thought of a product specifically for laptops, it cuts out anyone who wants to use it for desktop PCs with Type-C inputs not really within reach.

Also as usual I would have liked to have a little cable longer, so that you can use the product more easily in any situation. Niceties I admit, also because I repeat: the target of this product is certainly not that of desktop PCs, but I still want to point it out.