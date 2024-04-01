





We open Press Review in the region with the latest diplomatic friction between the administrations of Gustavo Petro, president of Colombia, and Javier Milei, his Argentine counterpart. After Milei called Petro a “terrorist murderer” in an interview with the 'CNN' network, the Colombian president ordered the expulsion of Argentine diplomats. However, this Sunday, March 31, both governments announced the beginning of a “reconciliation stage.”