We open Revista de Prensa by reviewing the main covers of the US and international press about the start of the war in Iraq, which this Monday, March 20, celebrates its twentieth anniversary. After the end of the ultimatum given by the Government of George W. Bush for Saddam Hussein to leave the country, the troops of the United States and their allies invaded the nation in a bloody war still filled today with numerous questions.

