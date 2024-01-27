Michel takes a step back: he will not run again for the presidency of the EU Council

It didn't hold up: the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, has renounced his candidacy in the European elections of 6-9 June. A step backwards that comes just twenty days after he made public his intention to run for a seat in the Strasbourg Chamber, representing the Belgian liberal party. It was supposed to be a test of democracy. But the step had sown panic among European leaders because if a successor had not been identified in time the helm – albeit on an interim basis – would have passed to the rotating presidency of the EU Council, and therefore from 1 July in the hands of Viktor Orban, the Hungarian prime minister who in Brussels is the emblem of anti-European sovereignism.”

Announcing my decision early ensured that my intentions were transparent and gave the European Council sufficient time to prepare a smooth institutional transition, in the European interest, after the European elections. My successor would be chosen before the first plenary session of the new European Parliament,” Michel explained in a long post on Facebook (a channel he generally does not use for his political communications).

“My choice sparked intense media attention and speculation. I partly anticipated this, given the unprecedented, some would say audacious, nature of my approach. This has also led to extreme reactions – not within the European Council but outside it – to the prospect of standing as a candidate in the European elections, shortening my mandate and bringing forward that of my successor by a few months,” he highlighted.

“I don't want this decision to distract us from our mission or undermine this institution and our European project, nor be in any way misused to divide the European Council, which I believe must work tirelessly for European unity. I welcome all political criticism and legitimate arguments. Of course, every situation has several possible points of view. But personal attacks increasingly take precedence over fact-based arguments. I believe this distorts objective democratic discourse. On a personal level it leads me to reflect on the meaning and scope of my electoral commitment to which I have dedicated thirty years of my life, not only for myself but also for those close to me”, underlined Michel again.

“For all these reasons, and to maintain the focus of my mission, I will not stand as a candidate in the European elections. I will dedicate all my efforts to my current responsibilities with firm determination until their completion. I will always be a fervent supporter of a democratic Europe, strong, united and in control of its own destiny. At the end of this mandate I will reflect on the nature and direction of my future commitments.” Thus a never opened chapter closes.

