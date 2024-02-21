Chamber, Fontana in government: “Respect is needed”

“I invite the government to have more respect for the work of Parliament.” This was said in the Montecitorio Chamber by the President of the Chamber, Lorenzo Fontana, addressing the Undersecretary of Justice, Andrea Ostellari, who had asked for more time to give his opinion on the motions for freedom of the press, forcing the session to be suspended once already..



Furthermore, as recognized by Ostellari himself, the opinions given to the first two motions “were wrong” due to the “overlapping of texts in the same file”. The opposition attacked the government, demanding “more seriousness” and “respect for the Chamber and parliamentarians”.

“There was only a mere clerical error in the grid of opinions sent to the undersecretary on duty in the chamber, shortly before the start of the discussion on the motions on the agenda of the Chamber today”. This is what sources in Via Arenula report.