In recent months there has been some panic surrounding the prospect that Xbox definitively renounced physical editions of his games. According to the head of Microsoft's gaming division, Phil Spencer however, there is no need to worry, because it won't happen, also because being in the shops is considered strategic for the company, apparently.

They do not touch each other, even if they represent a cost

Physical copies aren't going anywhere

Spencer had the opportunity to touch on the topic in an interview with journalist Stephen Totilo, in which he also spoke about the future of the Call of Duty series and its arrival on Game Pass and one of the most pressing problems in the video game industry .

Regarding physical copies, he first explained the problems linked to their existence, which do not only concern them, but also the hardware itself: “Game consoles have become among the last consumer electronic devices to have a player and this it's a big deal, if only in terms of how many manufacturers are left making them and their relatives associated costs. And when we think about the gear that we're going to put into a console, because there are fewer suppliers and fewer buyers, the cost of the units ends up having some impact.”

Having said that, Spencer confirmed that Xbox will not abandon physical copies: “And yet I can say that our strategy does not depend on people going completely digital and eliminating the physical, it is not a strategic thing for us.”

So, at least for the next few years, Xbox games will also be able to continue to be purchased in stores.