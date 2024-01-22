Presidential elections | Stubb has collected almost two million euros in election funding

Sami Inkinen, who donated 67,000 euros to the election campaign, has given the most money to Stubb.

The coalition presidential candidate by Alexander Stubb election funding is currently almost two million euros.

Stubb has submitted a preliminary notification of his election funding to the State Audit Office. Reporting is voluntary.

The exact size of the election funding announced by Stubb is approximately 1,908,300 euros. Most of it has come from private individuals, a total of around 874,600 euros.

Stubb has received around 418,700 euros from companies and half a million euros from his party, the Konkomup. He has received 115,000 euros from foundations.

Individuals have given the most money, 67,000 euros Sami Inkinen. Two people have donated 50,000 and several people 25,000.

There are several well-known influencers in the business world. For example Björn Wahlroos and Rafaela Seppälä have both given Stubb 25,000 euros, Sari Baldauf 10,000 euros and Henrik Ehrnrooth 5,000 euros.

In the announcement it is also detailed what Stubb's campaign has used its funding for.

The campaign has spent a total of about 1.25 million euros on election advertising and its planning. For example, 250,000 euros have been spent on newspaper advertising and 170,000 euros on television advertising.

The campaign has spent 110,000 euros on election events. The campaign has entered about half a million euros in the “Other expenses” column.

Stubbs has collected clearly more election funding than any other candidate who has made a preliminary announcement so far.

The second largest funding to date has been announced by Jutta Urpilainen (sd), 767,000 euros. Pekka Haaviston (green) election funding is 750,837 euros based on advance notice.