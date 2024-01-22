Last school year, the number of files on harmful behavior in education increased by almost a quarter, for example regarding physical or mental violence, discrimination or sexual harassment. This is evident from one report published on Monday of the Education Inspectorate. The inspectorate compiled more than 1,700 files in 2022-2023, which is more than 400 more files than the previous school year. More than half of the files concern primary education.

Confidential inspectors can decide to start a file after a report from a student, teacher, parent or other involved person, if they see reason to do so. Each file may contain multiple reports, for example because the school board contacted both the parents and the moral police after an incident. A total of 3,125 unique reports were made last school year. The year before there were 2619.

Almost half of the files concerned psychological violence, a quarter about physical violence, more than 300 about sexual intimidation and 152 about sexual abuse. 116 files on reports of discrimination have been created. The increase in the number of files was noticeable in every category last year. Only radicalization, on which seven dossiers were drawn up last year, remained approximately the same.

The inspectorate has not investigated where the increase comes from – it may be because the reporting center has acquired more reputation among schools or parents, or because more incidents are actually taking place.

The childcare confidential inspectors have also opened more files: in 2022 there were 233, in 2019 there were more than 100 fewer. That appears from another report, also published on Monday by the Ministry of Education. The inspectorate used 2019 as a benchmark because the corona years paint a distorted picture due to the closure of childcare facilities.