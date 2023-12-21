Presidential elections | “I choose sparkling wine instead of champagne.” HS Visio asked the presidential candidates what their financial situation is like.

Where are the presidential candidates investing? And what kind of money-related troubles have happened to them? HS Visio asked the presidential candidates what their relationship with money is like.

Mika Aaltola, 54: Sparkling wine instead of champagne

Director of the Foreign Policy Institute, on leave

Earnings and capital income in Finland in 2022: around 158,000 euros

Describe your relationship with money.

“I come from a rather modest background. As my father said, studying is the poor man's best money, because no one can take your knowledge away from you. Learning has given me worldly mammon since then, and I have been able to live a good life without major financial worries. But of course that money is not an end in itself.”