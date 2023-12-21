Paolo Fox horoscope today | Thursday 21 December 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox's horoscope todayThursday 21 December 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, the ideal time is coming for you to restart a constructive dialogue with your usual person or with your children. Passion is high. Seize the moment. As regards work, a particular situation, in some ways even impetuous.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Thursday 21 December 2023), everything requires effort and commitment over the next few hours but not only that. Maybe you're a little too nervous. As far as work is concerned, you will above all have to bring out the art of diplomacy.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, it is a particular Venus that accompanies your sign over the next few hours. These days don't cause any worries. However, you will be intransigent and demanding. As far as work is concerned, the field of success receives direct and very stimulating influences.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, it is necessary to take stock of the situation with courage and tranquility, an ideal week to seek the serenity that has been missing for some time. The month will be your accomplice when it comes to love.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Thursday 21 December 2023), you are a little out of the game but it's not your fault. Or at least not only… Your emotional life and new loves are directly affected by these aspects, during this period you will have the opportunity to look those you love in the face and also discover hidden sides that you didn't expect to find. Special moment at work.

FISH

Dear Pisces, right now you are too busy with work and money issues to think about anything else. But you have to try to have some fun. The problem is that you have been experiencing a phase of great agitation for a few weeks.

