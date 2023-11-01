Presidential elections | Five candidates are facing each other in the English-speaking panel right now

Mika Aaltola, Pekka Haavisto, Harry Harkimo, Olli Rehn and Alexander Stubb take part in the exam organized by Aalto University students.
Teija Sutinen HS
| Updated
Wave-university’s student organization Aalto Management is organizing a presidential election panel today, Wednesday, which will be shown live on X, formerly Twitter.
There are five candidates: Mika Aaltola, Pekka Haavisto (green), Harry Harkimo (movement), Olli Rehn (center) and Alexander Stubb (cook).
The language of the exam is English. Owned by message service X Elon Musk advertised the exam on Tuesday at X.
You can follow the exam live via the embedded update below.
