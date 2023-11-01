Wednesday, November 1, 2023
Presidential elections | Five candidates are facing each other in the English-speaking panel right now

November 1, 2023
in World Europe
Presidential elections | Five candidates are facing each other in the English-speaking panel right now

Policy|Presidential elections

Mika Aaltola, Pekka Haavisto, Harry Harkimo, Olli Rehn and Alexander Stubb take part in the exam organized by Aalto University students.

Picture: Magazine photo

Teija Sutinen HS

| Updated

Wave-university’s student organization Aalto Management is organizing a presidential election panel today, Wednesday, which will be shown live on X, formerly Twitter.

There are five candidates: Mika Aaltola, Pekka Haavisto (green), Harry Harkimo (movement), Olli Rehn (center) and Alexander Stubb (cook).

The language of the exam is English. Owned by message service X Elon Musk advertised the exam on Tuesday at X.

You can follow the exam live via the embedded update below.

