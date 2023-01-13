Ali Maali (Dubai)

Another artistic painting drawn by the Iraqi fans, in the last matches of the “Lions of Mesopotamia” in the first group, within the “Gulf 25” in Basra, which ended with the victory over Yemen with a “five”, and the mass attendance was not only, in the Basra International Stadium, which was filled to its fullest, But also in all Iraqi squares and fields, and everyone went out to express their joy at the victory that brought the land owners closer to regaining the title after an absence of 35 years.

The joy was not only public, but also presidential, as Abdul Latif Rashid, President of Iraq, was keen to support the players morally, and congratulated them inside the dressing room for ascending to the “Golden Square”, expressing his sense of pride towards the Iraqis’ hospitality to their brothers in the Gulf, through a “tweet”. On Twitter, he said: Among our people at the Basra International Stadium to support our team, all appreciation for the efforts made by officials and citizens to host the “Gulf 25” championship, and we are proud of the Iraqis’ hospitality to their brothers in the Gulf, and we hope that the championship will be a starting point for strengthening the bonds of brotherly relations.

There are many records made by the current generation of players during the three matches they have played in the tournament so far, including that the current tournament, “Gulf 25”, witnessed the highest percentage of goals scored by the “Mesopotamia Lions” in their career since the establishment of the Gulf Cup with the two-group system in 2004. 17”, where he managed to hit the opponents’ net 7 times, with two goals against Oman and 5 goals against Yemen, and the highest percentage of goals scored by the team was in the “Gulf 17 and 21” versions, with 5 goals, in addition to that it is the second time since the launch of the two groups system. Iraq is clean of goals, for the first time in 2013 «Gulf 21», and the current generation was able, after 10 years, to regain a clean sheet.

The Lions of Mesopotamia scored 7 points for the third time, with the start of the two-group system, the first in the “Gulf 23”, and at that time topped the summit of the first group, and in 2019 the “Gulf 24”.

For his part, Younis Mahmoud, the former captain of Iraq and the current Vice President of the Federation, called on the players to take advantage of the intense presence in the stands in order to win the title, stressing that Iraq has a team that combines experience and youth.