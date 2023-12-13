Home page politics

From: Daniel Dillman

Press Split

At the end of the year, President Putin traditionally answers questions from the public at a press conference. But this time it should be different.

“Direct line” for the Presidents : Wladimir Putin addresses the questions of the population

for the : Wladimir Putin addresses the questions of the population Appearance in State TV : Popular TV show in Russia returns with a new format

: Popular TV show in Russia returns with a new format All the news around Vladimir Putin's big press conference in the news ticker.

Moscow – Vladimir Putin meets selected Russian citizens on state TV. A format with tradition that Russia's President organized in Moscow at the end of the year. But with the start of the Ukraine war, the propaganda show was suspended. Now it is taking place again for the first time: the Putin show “Direct Wire”.

The name remains the same as the last broadcast on June 30, 2021. But the format has been changed. While in the past there was an annual press conference in front of media representatives and a television consultation with hand-picked Russians, both events will be merged into one in 2023. Kremlin spokesman Dimitri Peskov announced the new format at the beginning of November.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is bringing the “direct line” back to Russia’s state TV in 2023. (Archive image) © Mikhail Klimentyev/dpa

Question and answer session with Putin on Russia's state TV

According to Russian media, in addition to the citizens present, all residents of Russia can take part in the question and answer session with Vladimir Putin. A hotline should be provided and questions to the head of state should be able to be submitted via SMS or via social networks.

Even if Putin did the broadcast – probably to ask unpleasant questions Ukraine war to avoid – skipped: The “direct line” has long been routine for Russia's president. This year the question and answer session is celebrating its 20th anniversary. However, it is not clear how long Putin will listen to his people's complaints. The last edition of the show lasted longer than three and a half hours. The Kremlin boss had to ask himself questions about health care in Russia, social benefits and also the war in Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin – Personal information

Surname Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin Old 71 years (born October 7, 1952) Government office President of the Russian Federation (effective since 1999) Spouse Lyudmila Shkrebneva (1983-2013) Children Maria Vorontsova, Katerina Tikhonova See also Sub-prosecutor can free 1,000 inciters of 8/1 from trial if they confess

Putin's appearance on Hot Wire: With or without journalists?

It is not known whether questions from journalists will be allowed – nor whether the Kremlin will allow foreign media to participate. The Putin Show is hosted in Moscow by Ekaterina Berezovskaya and Pavel Zarubin. Both the 33-year-old star presenter from the state broadcaster One Russia and her 42-year-old colleague are considered loyal supporters of Putin. Both had already moderated the program “Direkter Draht” in the past.

Putin's appearance as Russia's concerned father comes at the perfect time for the president. In the Ukraine War, Russia's troops have brought Kiev's counteroffensive to a standstill and are on the verge of conquering Avdiivka. In addition, Putin recently announced that he would run for the fifth time in the Russian elections on March 17th. It is a foregone conclusion that he will win the election. Russia's state TV is doing everything necessary. For weeks, broadcasters have been showing expressions of loyalty from politicians, officials, officials and citizens who want to re-elect Putin.

Putin's political career in pictures View photo series

Putin plans to run for re-election – Girkin is on trial

The Russian president hardly has any opponents any more. From the imprisoned opposition politician Alexei Navalny There has been no trace for days. Igor Girkin also has to stand trial. The military blogger and ultra-nationalist had criticized Putin and announced that he wanted to run against him in the 2024 elections. His trial starts on the same day that Russia's president is celebrated on “Direct Wire”. (dil/dpa)