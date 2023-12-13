Since the beginning of November, more than 400 asylum seekers have arrived at Finnish border crossings from Russia, although usually only about ten arrive a month. Helsinki accuses Moscow of orchestrating this influx of migrants and has closed almost all of its border crossings. Therefore, despite the cold, more and more migrants are heading to northern Russia, where a border crossing is expected to remain open in the coming days.

