His Excellency Ranil Wickremesinghe, President of Sri Lanka, stressed the importance of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), as a turning point in the world's approach to climate change.

Ranil said in statements to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, on the sidelines of the Conference of the Parties, that the importance of COP28 stems from it being a platform for making final decisions on climate change, and reaching some agreements on how to move forward, adding: “We must now do our best to reach To this point.”

He stated that the UAE, through its hosting of the COP28 conference, demonstrated its ability to develop and participate in resolving global issues, noting that the organization of the event was exceptional, with many talks and discussions, in addition to allocating pavilions to countries, which was not available in some previous conferences of the parties. This is a good thing for climate change work.

He pointed out that Sri Lanka has a proposal to establish an international university concerned with climate change, where it will build capacity and conduct research not only on climate change, but also on ways to provide the required financing.

His Excellency explained that the second issue that Sri Lanka is working to promote during COP28 is the necessity of participating in the tropical green belt and starting to reinvest in tropical forests and mangroves, which will contribute to absorbing larger amounts of carbon dioxide emissions around the world.

He pointed out that the tropical belt may also be used to generate renewable energy, especially since there is great potential in forests and mangrove areas everywhere.

He stressed the importance of activating the Global Climate Fund, noting the need for there to be a specific commitment and for the amount of pledges required and how the commitments will be made to be determined.

The President of Sri Lanka praised the great efforts made by the United Arab Emirates in the field of renewable energy, especially solar energy, with the aim of diversifying energy sources.

His Excellency stressed that the UAE and his country have long-term relations of cooperation and friendship, expressing his hope that there will be more cooperation at various levels.