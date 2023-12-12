Transport strike, fiery tug of war between the unions and Salvini: “I intend to order him”

“I will allow myself to say that the right to strike is sacrosanct, but you don't do it for 24 hours on the penultimate Friday before Holy Christmasbecause there is the right to strike but there is also the right to work”, said the vice-president and minister of Infrastructure and transport, Matteo Salvini.

“I know that some unions in the food sector transporters intend to call a one-day strike for Friday 15 December. As a minister I will oppose this strike on the penultimate Friday before Christmas, because there is the right to strike but there is also the right to work”, said the vice-president and minister of Infrastructure and transport, Matteo Salvini, during his speech at the Confagricoltura Assembly in Rome.

These are the arguments expressed in support of theopposition to the strike: “I have great consideration for the reasons of workers and their rights but as a minister I must also defend the right of other citizens to move, to go to work, to go shopping in the days immediately preceding the Christmas holidays”, explained the Minister of Transport, who for this purpose today called the basic trade unions on the strike in question.

Transport strike, Salvini proposes “freezing”, no opening from the unions

Now that the confrontation has concluded at Mimit, the Salvini's proposal to the interlocutors involved, who however excluded any mediation. The compromise advanced by Salvini – as far as we know – is that to “freeze” the mobilization, but did not obtain the desired result, so now he will have to think about what to do,

In reality the unions were already at attention, before the meeting a suspicious sentiment had emerged: “it is the prelude to the precept with which the Minister of Transport will reduce the abstention from work of the struggling Autoferrotranvieri to 4 hours for wages, improvement of working conditions, safety for workers and users, public investments for the sector. It is now evident Minister Salvini – they underline – is not willing to address the issues raised by the workers but to attack and limit the exercise of the right to Strike: a very serious act against the right of rights”.

Moreover, already two weeks ago the minister had said he was ready to precept the local public transport strike scheduled for this Friday 15 December, initially scheduled for November 27, and then postponed. The date shift had been established by the unions, precisely because Salvini had decided to reduce mobilization from 24 to just 4 hours.



