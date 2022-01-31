the president of Peru, peter castleannounced this Monday that it will form a new cabinet of ministers to renew the one led by the prime minister Mirtha Vasquezwho reported that he resigned “due to the impossibility of reaching consensus for the benefit of the country.”

“As I have always announced in my speeches, the cabinet is constantly being evaluated. For this reason, I have decided to renew it and form a new team,” Castillo said on Twitter.

Peruvian Prime Minister Mirtha Vásquez announced her resignation. Photo: EFE/Presidency of Peru

However, shortly after the announcement by the president, Vásquez posted a message on Twitter in which he stated that, in fact, he had resigned and that his decision had already been accepted by the ruler.

In his message, Castillo only thanked Vásquez and the ministers of the cabinet he formed in October of last year for “the support,” after which he added that his government will continue “on the path of development for the good of the country.”

The president announced the changes in the cabinet hours after accepting the resignation of the Minister of the Interior, Avelino Guillén, and also dismissing the head of the National PoliceJavier Gallardo, who staged a confrontation in recent weeks.

Guillén resigned on Friday as he did not feel supported by Castillo in his recommendation to dismiss Gallardo, with whom he had major disagreements in his opinion on replacements and promotions within this security force.

In addition, they maintained discrepancies over appointments in key Police departments and allegations of corruption within the PNP, which even stated that bribes of up to $25,000 were paid in the promotion process.

In an interview published this Sunday in the newspaper La República, Guillén stated that “he hoped that the President of the Republic would support his minister, but he preferred to remain silent and put himself in profile.”

“That is a thunderous silence, because it says a lot, it has expressed a position of clear and direct support for the Commander General of the Police. I feel calm because, despite all the limitations and enormous challenges, we achieved the objectives that we initially set for ourselves. we had proposed,” he said.

After Guillén’s resignation, local media anticipated that a crisis could arise in the cabinet because the minister had the support of the prime minister.

In that sense, Vásquez published his resignation letter on Twitter on Monday, in which he stated that the government has reached “a critical moment” with the crisis generated in the Ministry of the Interior, which he considered part of “a structural problem of corruption in various State instances.

After reaffirming his “concern” about the need to make profound reforms in the State, he emphasized that if these changes “do not take place, even less so in the Executive’s own environments, it will not be possible to advance.” “At this time, doubts or indecisions are inadmissible,” he remarked.

The prime minister regretted that within the Executive there had been no consensus “on the leadership of a sector as important as the Interior”, for which she put “in doubt the possibility of advancing in other essential changes in other areas”.

For this reason, he considered that his role “has been exhausted” and “a recomposition of the cabinet” is necessary, for which he presented his “irrevocable resignation” from the position, after thanking Castillo for “the opportunity provided” and reaffirming his wishes ” of the continuity and improvement” of his government.

Vásquez, a well-known environmental lawyer and human rights defender in Peru, took office as prime minister to replace parliamentarian Guido Bellido, who generated great controversy in his country during the first months of the Castillo government for his radical left positions.

EFE

