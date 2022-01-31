Shirley Arica is in Ecuador as part of his career as an artist. This time she appeared on the program En contacto and broke down in tears over the accusations she received about being linked to a criminal organization in Peru called Los Incorregibles.

“I have been dealing with different attacks for a long time, I think – as I have said repeatedly – ​​due to a lack of maturity, but I have known how to get up in each of the things that have happened to me. It will always be like this, ”said the model at the beginning of the interview.

Through tears, the “Reality Girl” confessed that she is in a stage of change and that she does not deserve her name to be stained in this way. Also, she felt that she deserves a new chance to show who she really is.

YOU CAN SEE: Why is Shirley Arica linked to the Los Incorregibles criminal gang after buying a car?

“I have every right to change, to do things right and I don’t have to be judged nor does my name have to be tarnished by something that I have nothing to do with. So that they give me the opportunity, that they realize who I am and the desire I have to do many things because I have a purpose and she is my daughter, I am a mother and a father to her, “he commented on his recent links with people linked to drug trafficking.

What is Shirley Arica’s relationship with Los Incorrigibles?

According to the National Superintendence of Public Records (Sunarp), Jorge Luis Urilla Uchua, driver and figurehead of Miguel Ángel Salinas, bought the Mercedes-Benz car in May 2020.

Three months later, in August 2020, the alleged figurehead sold the car to the same company from which he purchased it. The payments of the transactions were identified by the Financial Intelligence Unit of the SBS.

A few days after the sale, Shirley Arica’s mother bought the Mercedes-Benz car at the same dealership. It was canceled with a deposit and in cash; however, these transactions are not listed.

Shirley Arica is in the crosshairs of justice for having bought a high-end car. Photo: Shirley Arica/Instagram

Shirley Arica regrets problems with Tilsa Lozano

Shirley Arica is experiencing one of the best moments of her artistic career after achieving the long-awaited internationalization with her successful participation in the Turkish reality show The Power of Love.

For this reason, the 32-year-old model assured that she wants to focus on her work and her little girl, as well as leaving behind the controversies that she starred in the past. She thus recalled one of her confrontations with Tilsa Lozano and revealed that she regrets it.

“I think I shouldn’t have given him those adjectives. I did not measure the magnitude of my words at that moment. So I can regret that. Yes, of course (she would apologize). I think that apologies help you win things, instead of pride. Pride gets you nowhere,” she said.