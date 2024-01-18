Israeli government claims that 132 people remain in custody of the extremist organization as of October 7, 2023

The President of Israel, Isaac Herzog, participated this Thursday (18 January 2024) at the World Economic Forum, in Davos (Switzerland) and spoke next to an image of a 1-year-old baby who, according to him, was being held hostage by Hamas.

On Sunday (14 January), Hamas published a video showing 3 hostages and stated that it would decide the fate of the prisoners on Monday (15 January). However, one of the hostages said he was in a building when the building was bombed by the Israel Defense Forces.

See Herzog's photo below:



Reproduction/Flickr World Economic Forum – January 18, 2024

Still about the conflict, Herzog was asked during a panel in Davos about the future of the Gaza Strip. He stated that a “coalition of nations” must take command of Gaza in a post-war scenario.

“We should see a horizon of a coalition of nations that are willing to commit to rebuilding Gaza in a way that will, first, enable security and well-being for Israel; and number 2, enable the security and well-being of Palestinians and bring a different future to Gaza.” he stated.

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken also spoke about the conflict in the Middle East during the World Economic Forum. Blinken suggested the creation of a Palestinian state to “maintain genuine security” to Israel.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel should have security control over all territory west of the Jordan River.