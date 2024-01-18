KCNA: North Korea tested an underwater nuclear weapon system

North Korea tested an underwater nuclear weapon system in protest against drills by South Korea, the United States and Japan. This was reported by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

As stated by the DPRK Ministry of Defense, the Institute of Underwater Weapons Systems at the National Defense Academy tested the Heil-5-23 underwater nuclear weapon system, which is under development, in the Sea of ​​Japan.

Earlier, the Japanese publication Sankei, citing sources in Seoul, stated that the hypersonic missile recently tested by the DPRK is capable of hitting the largest US strategic base in the Pacific Ocean, located on the island of Guam. As journalists noted, the gliding warhead, after detaching from the carrier, reached a speed of more than Mach ten.