During a meeting on Saturday June 10 with former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff, president of the Development Bank (NBD), Honduran President Xiomara Castro formally requested that her country join the BRICS financial institution. This meeting takes place within the framework of her visit to the Asian giant, in the search for the consolidation of new diplomatic relations after the rupture of the ties of the Central American country with Taiwan.

As reported by the Honduran government on its Twitter account, Castro visited Rousseff in Shanghai (east), who formally received the request for Honduras to join the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) body.

In the coming days, a technical commission from the Honduran government will travel to start said process, the government added on its Twitter.

Castro and Rousseff met on Saturday, June 10, in the context of establishing relations between China and Honduras, since the Central American country three months ago broke its diplomatic ties with Taiwan to establish them with the Asian giant.

“We believe that we can have all the possibilities here to find mechanisms that allow us to develop our economy, as well as find permanent allies that allow us to give a different quality of life to our peoples,” Castro said in the first minutes of the meeting.

Castro’s official visit lasts six days. Today he was at the research and development center of the technology company Huawei, and now he will leave for Beijing where he will meet his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.

The date of the bilateral meeting is still not clear, in which the signing of agreements and memorandums in various areas is also expected.

A break that changes the balance

Diplomatic relations between Honduras and China were established on March 26, hours after the Central American country made official the rupture of those it had maintained with Taiwan since 1941.

With Taiwan, military, educational and economic cooperation was important. The island financed agricultural and technical aid projects, as well as hosted hundreds of Honduran scholarship recipients at its universities.

This rupture reduces to 13 the countries with which Taipei maintains official diplomatic relations and makes the Central American nation the ninth country – and the fifth Latin American country – that, since 2016, cuts with the island to establish ties with China.

Thus Honduras joins its neighbors Panama, El Salvador, the Dominican Republic and Nicaragua, which in recent years have broken relations with the island in favor of the People’s Republic of China. This decision keeps Hondurans divided.

