It may not have the pedigree of the E3 conference or even the Summer Game Fest, but the Future Games Show is a major fixture in the summer of video games. This is because the Anglo-Saxon publisher is able to collect prestigious names, even if perhaps not of the highest order. So let’s summarize all the games and news of the Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2023 .

All the games and information from the Future Games Show Summer Showcase

Highwater opens the show

It begins in a very inspired way, with a guitar and a beautiful voice introducing the latest effort by Demagog Studio, Highwater, a game in which you have to travel by dinghy to discover a world submerged in water, where the few survivors try to make ends meet. In addition to the exploration, XCOM-style turn-based combat and an inspired graphic style are noted. It will arrive in the summer of 2023 on PC and all consoles.

We move on to the first World Premiere: resistor, a game with an interesting graphic style that talks about breathtaking racing, but with a predominant narrative behind it. A post apocalyptic RPG for PC, PS5 and Switch.

From the post apocalyptic to the dinosaurs the step is short. The prehistoric animals are made very realistically and the setting looks amazing. his name is Instinction.

You switch to a game with spacecraft, Star Truckers, in which you will be a truck driver busy moving goods from one side of the galaxy to the other. He will arrive in 2024.

From space to fantasy, with a dark fantasy RPG coming to PC and next-gen in October. There are two parallel worlds to navigate, each with its own enemies, paths and dangers. Graphically remarkable, with many light effects and huge enemies. The fighting style feels like that of a soulslike. The makeover of Lords of the Fallen will arrive on October 13, 2023.

Another world premiere, this time by Team17. A curious dance game with crazily dressed birds: Head Bangers Rhythm Royale will arrive in 2023 on PC and consoles.

After last year’s premiere, The Last Faith returns to show itself at the Future Games Show Summer Showcase. The game will arrive in October, while a demo will be released this summer.

Storm in a Teacup presents their new game, a 3D stealth action game with a strong narrative component. The protagonist, framed in third person, moves in a futuristic city full of enemies and obstacles. A sort of Metal Gear Solid with a knife fight when things go wrong. Steel Seed is coming to PC and consoles.

You switch to an isometric game with very colorful graphics, with farming and exploration elements: Distant Bloom.

We remain in the field of colorful games, but this time with a cooperative hack’n slash: Go Fight Fantastic!arriving by the end of 2023 on Steam.

New World Premiere: En Garde!, a fun action game with a pinch of humor: we’ve already tried it, here’s what we think of its gameplay.

New truck driver game, this time real. The aim will be to create your own business, manage the engine of the truck and manage the routes. Alaskan Road Truckers will arrive in Q3 2023.

We move on to a game with a really curious style, a sort of Dishonored, but with a pinch of humor. The Book of Walker Thief of Tales will arrive on PC and consoles on June 22nd.

Next is a narrative game where you have to face puzzles, horror and suspicions as well as monsters. Deceit2 is coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

Paradox presents Life by You, an interesting competitor to The Sims. In other words, you create your own avatar and then manage its life within a vibrant neighborhood full of other people with whom to interact. Early access will start on September 12, 2023.





Life by You

A dive, now, into virtual reality with C-Smash VRS, a Dreamcast classic reimagined for PSVR2. It’s a sort of padel in VR, with social elements and much more. It will arrive on June 23rd.

We switch to a VR horror, with gloomy atmospheres, bloody hands and cockroaches. Madison VR it will arrive on PC and PS5. The next game is VR Skater, a fairly self-explanatory product. Not only will you have to make evolutions with your board in virtual reality, but you can also customize it with wheels and decals. The game will arrive in 2023.

Firewall Ultra is a shooter coming exclusively to PS VR2. It is an online tactical shooter inspired by CS:GO and R6S. The game will arrive in 2023 later.

The latest VR game is a World Premiere: Wallace & Gromit VR Adventure is coming to Meta Quest in 2023 with a new adventure.

Leaving the VR segment we move on to Daelic, with a game based on the Deponia series. Surviving Deponia will ask you to build your own base, survive and do those things there, but in the famous Deponia universe.

The next game asks you to survive in a post apocalyptic world where water is scarce. It is a management system with also an online multiplayer sector Homeseek arrives July 20 on PC.

World Premiere time: anthropomorphic animals, atmospheric music, and a rather particular style for a 2D action in which you shoot, ride a motorcycle and try to survive in a post-apocalyptic world. A motorvania arriving everywhere in 2023. Laika Aged through Blood will be available in demo from 19 June.

Space Gears is a strategic set in the future in which you have to collect resources, terraform and create units with which to tame your opponents. The game will be available in beta starting today on PC.

New video for Layers of Fear, the reboot/remake of the famous horror game. Improved graphics, refined gameplay and the same horror as always. The game will be available from June 15th. Faint of heart warned.





Enchanted Portals

Enchanted Portals is a rather particular cartoon shooter, with a style that is very reminiscent of Cuphead, even in the gameplay.

It’s time for a card game with a strong narrative edge: Shattered Heaven. Then we move on Moving Out 2the fun “moving game” coming soon to practically everywhere.

After a succession of more or less small games, we move on to a 16 against 16 game in which we fight in a particular universe with white weapons, vehicles and dinosaurs. You read right. This is Warhaven.

Steam World Build it is, instead, a management in which it is necessary to build and manage a city in a steampunk universe, colorful and fascinating, even if a little dark. This too comes to PC and consoles later this year.





Daymare 1994: Sandcaste

Invader Studios brings its own Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle at the Future Games Show Summer Showcase. It will arrive on PC and next gen later this year.

Another citybuilder on the way, once again set in a SteamPunk universe full of industries, flames and dangers. New Cycle comes to PC.

World Premiere time, this time full of colorful animals that move in a curious environment that mixes two with three dimensions in a very particular mix. Ruff and the Riverside is an action platformer coming to PC and Nintendo Switch this winter.

The next segment shows what can be done with theUnreal Engine 5: despite being tech demos, what is shown is truly remarkable, both in terms of variety and amount of detail.

Then it’s another World Premiere, full of mushrooms, pixel art and music that saves the world. Fretless will arrive in 2024.

It’s time for dinosaurs, this time to capture and raise the PaleoPines. Then it continues with a rather interesting co-op pixel art dungeon crawling, HammerWatch.

Another minestrone video of many different experiences arriving in the coming months and then we move on to Station to Station, a game just shown at Wholesome.

We switch to a 3D action adventure with gigantic beings walking through the forests, survival elements and even the possibility of building a self-propelled house on chickens Reka will arrive in 2024 on PC.

Company of Heroes 3 shows up at the Future Games Show Summer Showcase to present the console version. The game is also available on Xbox and Console.

It then goes to Stray Godsa narrative adventure with a very particular graphic style coming to PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Switch in August.

Another World Premiere, a first-person adventure with puzzle elements and a rather creepy atmosphere. In an uninhabited world the player has to explore houses, amusement parks and forests in search of what happened. The game is called reveal.

We move on to a highly anticipated driving survive: Pacific Drive. The developers explain how the idea for the game came about and the difficulties they had in making it. You discover some mechanics of boosting the station wagon, how to refuel and stuff like that. The game will arrive on PC and PlayStation 5.

You switch to a 2D Metroidvania, Cookie Cutters. The game action looks remarkable, as do the animations and enemy designs. Definitely a game to keep an eye on.

Next is a “classic top down GTA game”, obviously with enhanced graphics. The ingredients seem to be those of the first chapter of the series, obviously a few tens of years younger. The Pricint it will arrive on PC, PS and Xbox.

The last game of the evening is another horror with apparently remarkable graphics. lute is already available in demo on PC.





The Spirit of Samurai

Last game before the classic one more thing: we are talking about a rather violent two-dimensional action with remarkable graphics: The Spirit of Samurai.

With this the show is over: what did you like the most?