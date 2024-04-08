The president's government Bernardo Arevalo This Monday, he asked the highest Court of Justice of Guatemala for its approval to remove the questioned attorney general, Consuelo Porras, a senior official reported.

Considered “corrupt” by the United States and the European Union (EU), Porras put the presidential transition in check by launching a judicial persecution in 2023 against Arévalo and his party, Semilla. Since taking power in January, the president has sought to have Porras leave office, but he lacks the legal power to remove her.

Prosecutor Porras. Photo:Reuters Share

“We go before this Court (of Constitutionality) to present the corresponding advisory opinion to question whether Consuelo Porras meets the requirement of good repute ordered” by the Constitution, said the Secretary General of the Presidency, Juan Guerrero.

“Can the loss of the constitutional requirement of honorability constitute justified cause for the revocation of the appointment of attorney general (…)?” the official told reporters.

Guerrero assured that The government considers that Porras lacks honorability because “she is not committed to the fight against corruption” and “she consented to an attempt to break the constitutional order” with her crusade against Arévalo.

While he was president-elect, Arévalo called Porras' actions an attempted “coup d'état.”

Already in government, at the end of February, he asked the Supreme Court to withdraw the prosecutor's immunity for alleged breach of duties. The court has not ruled.

“We want to make it clear that the government continues to use the appropriate legal and political mechanisms to replace the attorney general,” Guerrero said.

The 70-year-old attorney general was sanctioned in 2021 by the United States, which added her to a list of “corrupt” and “undemocratic” people who are prohibited from entering that country. The EU also sanctioned it on February 2.