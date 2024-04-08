Tampa's Russian defender Mikhail Sergachev returned to training after injury

Russian defenseman of the National Hockey League (NHL) Tampa Bay Lightning club Mikhail Sergachev returned to training after injury. Journalist Gabby Shirley reported this on social media. X.

Shirley published a video of Sergachev practicing on the ice. It is noted that he returned to training two months after surgery on his leg.

On February 8, Sergachev suffered a broken left leg in a match against the New York Rangers and left the ice on a stretcher. For the Russian, this was the first game since December 20. Previously, the defender missed 17 matches of the regular season due to a lower body injury.

In total, this season, 25-year-old Sergachev played in 34 matches, in which he scored 19 points (2 goals and 17 assists). The defender has been playing for Tampa since 2017.