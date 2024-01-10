The president of Ecuador, Daniel Noboaassured this Wednesday that his country is in a state of war after the violent actions carried out by organized crime gangs that led him to declare internal armed conflict, and anticipated that he does not plan to negotiate or give in to these groups, to which his Government has been described as “terrorists”.

“We are in a state of war and we cannot give in to these terrorists,” said Noboa in his first public intervention since the outbreak of this insecurity crisis, which began with the escape from prison of Adolfo Macías 'Fito', leader of the criminal gang Los Choneros, before he was to be transferred and isolated in a maximum security prison.

In an interview with Radio CanelaNoboa stated that the violent actions of recent days are the responses of criminal groups to the actions that his administration is taking to stop the escalation of insecurity that has made Ecuador one of the most violent countries in the world.

After the Executive declared these bands as military objectives, the president considered that These groups will think twice before carrying out actions such as taking over the facilities of a television channel as happened on Tuesday.

Police are pursuing an alleged criminal today a few blocks from the headquarters of the TC television channel.

Proposes deporting Colombian prisoners

Noboa thanked the help offered by countries such as the United States, China, Israel, Peru, Argentina and Colombia, to whose Government he proposed that take care of around 1,500 Colombian prisoners who remain in Ecuadorian prisons, which would allow them to reduce prison overcrowding.

Noboa said that they are in communication with Colombia for the transfer of those 1,500 citizens and indicated that it will occur with prior international agreements and that they have an enforceable conviction sentence of more than five years.

The president announced that these deportations could begin this week to reduce overcrowding in prisons.

Citizens of Venezuela and Peru would also be included in the deportations, due to their geographical proximity. Noboa explained that later they will continue with the deportations of foreigners from more distant countries.

This Monday, the president decreed a state of emergency throughout the country due to the violent action of organized crime groups, especially due to riots in some six prisons and the escape of inmates considered highly dangerous, including 'Fito' and Fabricio Colón. Beak.

The burning of vehicles, the kidnapping and threats to police and prison officers, attacks with explosives and the invasion of armed hooded men on the TC Televisión channel overwhelmed the situation in Ecuador, which on Tuesday experienced a day of terror in this fight between organized crime and the State that left at least eight dead.

Soldiers in Quito, capital of Ecuador.

'They are not going to subdue the president'



In Noboa's opinion, the criminal gangs want to spread these images to cause terror and see if they subdue the President of the Republic, “but they are not going to achieve it.”

“We are going to negotiate with terrorists,” Noboa reiterated, pointing out that they are working on ways to rescue prison guards who remain held by prisoners who are members of these criminal groups in several prisons in the country.

“We are not going to give in to the stupid things they are used to doing,” the president continued, commenting that they are going to be stricter than previous governments, “because the Armed Forces have to act against these military objectives.”

We are going to negotiate with terrorists.

“We are doing everything possible and impossible to bring them back safe and sound, but we cannot stop a war for that, because the State is at war,” he remarked.

The Ecuadorian president also issued a warning to judges and prosecutors who make favorable resolutions to the leaders or members of criminal gangs, as he asserted that they will also be considered and treated as terrorists.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

*With information from EFE