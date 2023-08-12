No V, no current – no problem. With the V-Strom 800 DE, Suzuki takes on new challenges while preserving the old values.

Always follow the beak: the striking front is a Suzuki tradition, the large front wheel points in the off-road direction. Image: will

V -Strom is a traditional model name in Suzuki’s motorcycle program. But the new V-Strom 800 DE is neither V nor Strom. It is by no means an electric motorcycle, as laypeople always assume when they hear electricity. Previous models had a V engine, the new one didn’t. It’s different. But what is she actually?

There are two answers to this question. On the one hand, it is a sign of willingness to tackle the future energetically, which many observers have been waiting for for years and which in the end they hardly expected. The former market leader Suzuki bobbed along in terms of model policy, was passed further and further back, first to the amazement, then to the despair of his friends. On the other hand, the V-Strom 800 DE, upper middle class, is a very fine machine of the travel enduro type, for which the term adventure tourer is becoming increasingly popular.