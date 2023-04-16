Definitive countdown for the most popular mountain race in the Region of Murcia to give its twelfth starting signal. Cartagena’s mountains, castles and paths are especially crowded now, when there are six days to go before the Ruta de las Fortalezas begins. Long months of hard and constant preparation come to an end for more than four thousand people, brave willing to cover a tough 50-kilometre route.

Technicians from the Department of Sports and military personnel from the General Albacete y Fuster Marine Infantry School (EIMGAF) have spent the last three months reconnoitering the terrain of the race. The layout touches the asphalt but it is mostly mountain, as it runs through an endless number of paths of great scenic beauty, with views of the sea; and reach the top of the numerous fortifications and mountains of Cartagena.

Tuesday is the dress rehearsal



The ascent to Calvario, Sierra Gorda, San Julián and Fajardo are part of a demanding route, with very different slopes that require adequate physical preparation. Municipal technicians and military personnel have a general rehearsal for the entire route on Tuesday 22, with a display that will try to simulate that of Saturday 22 at 08:05. The beacons will be placed one day before the starting gun.

The deployment so that everything goes in order mobilizes some 550 soldiers and more than 300 civilians, including health personnel (167) and volunteers (143). The latest update of the map distributes nine chemical toilets along the route, nine rubbish bins and seven supplies, so that runners have the chance to recover their strength with water, fruit, bars and energy drinks, as well as two extra hydration points and twelve medical posts.

the 10 keys

1

There are 6 days left for the kick-off

The twelfth edition of the Ruta de las Fortalezas is on Saturday 22 at 08:05. There is the promo test of 25 kilometers and the queen of 50. There are 4,850 participants: 4,500 in the general and 350 in the promo. 2

Friday the 21st is the collection of numbers

You have to pick up the numbers on Friday 21 at the cruise terminal, uninterrupted from 11:00 to 21:00. And the same Saturday 22 from 06:30 to 07:30. The departure will not be delayed under any circumstances.

3

Restrooms and refreshment points

The test mobilizes a deployment of about 550 soldiers and about 300 civilians. On the route there will be 9 toilets, 9 containers, 7 refreshment points, 2 extra hydration points and 12 sanitary posts. 4

A hard and beautiful track

The 50-kilometre race runs through historic fortifications and castles, such as Calvario, Moros, San Julián, Fajardo, Galeras and Atalaya. The passage through Arsenal is maintained but not by Navantia.

5

Brokers from all over Spain and abroad

Of the 4,500 registered for the general test (500 organization), 3,536 are from the Region of Murcia. There are participants from a large part of Spain, such as Alicante (410), and up to 6 runners from England, France, Holland, Sweden and Italy. 6

25% of registrants are women

The queen test of 50 kilometers this year has the participation of 1,141 women. They therefore represent 25% of the total. Among those registered are a 76-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman, who will be the oldest.

7

Deadline time: below 12 hours

The organization establishes a time limit to complete the Route of the Fortresses: you must arrive at the EIMGAF, located in Tentegorra, under 12 hours. Last year, 846 spent less than 7 hours. 8

The Watchtower, a treacherous point

The climb to the Watchtower, the last one before reaching Tentegorra, is a point to take into account. The legs have already been about 45 kilometers and the cramps appear. Abandonments have already occurred in this area.

9

Enjoy or seek to make a mark

The Route of the Fortresses is to be enjoyed, each in their own way. For some, completing it at their own pace is already a personal satisfaction, while others are looking for a position and a personal brand. The nature of the test is supportive. 10

Used shoes with some rubber

The race has mountain sections but also asphalt. It is recommended not to wear new shoes that day and opt for one that is comfortable, light and with some rubber. Also manage the hydration and refreshment points.

The device is justified. Many people want to participate in the Ruta de las Fortalezas, especially in the 50-kilometer queen test. For this twelfth edition, the City Council and the EIMGAF received no less than 7,180 applications, of which only 4,000 were chosen by lottery, without adding the 500 from the organization. This consolidated mountain race is mostly popular in the Region of Murcia. In fact, of the 4,500 participants, 3,536 are from Murcia.

But the truth is that the Ruta de las Fortalezas also retains its recognition in the rest of Spain: there are routes spread over a large part of the national territory, especially those that come from Alicante (410), Madrid (130), Almería (84) , Cádiz (52), Valencia (35) and Barcelona (22), according to data from the organization provided to LA VERDAD, probably some soldiers who are now in Cartagena.

Testimony «The Route is different from the others because you touch mountain and asphalt. Personally, Galeras is hard for me » cisco diaz well Winner in 2022

It is striking that up to six foreign runners are encouraged to come to Cartagena to participate in the distance of 50 kilometers: two English, one French, one Dutch, one Swede and one Italian. Also that the number of women reaches 1,141, which represents around 25% of the numbers in the queen test. The participation of a 76-year-old man is expected, who will be the oldest. Everyone, in some way, finalizes these days their set-up for Saturday the 22nd.

The importance of footwear



Among those riders who speed up training is the last winner, José ‘Cisco’ Díaz Pozo. This 38-year-old concierge from Union is the king of the mining sierra and popular for his victories in pure mountain races. «The Route of the Fortresses is different from the others, because it is neither mountain nor asphalt. You touch everything. The part of Galeras is heavy for me, because you combine climb, asphalt and curves. I try to wear light, comfortable shoes, with some rubber because you are going to find stones ». Laura Nicolás, winner in 2022, always recommends “putting yourself in the hands of professionals and following a training plan.”

Two athletes descend from San Julián with extraordinary views of the Port of Cartagena on their left.



This Murcian veterinarian put on the last crown of the Route. And he will choose to revalidate it for the seventh time Inma Tonda. The midwife of the Santa Lucia Hospital is the queen of the race and believes that one of the recommendations is “that clothing be light due to the heat, shoes are not used for the first time and the hydration points are clear” where the runner goes to stop.

1,084 dropouts in 2022



The “key point” that leaves the runners in the lurch is the climb to the Watchtower, says Tonda. The participants can perfectly accumulate about 45 kilometers in the legs and that “short but hard” slope (and descent) calls for the appearance of cramps. Last year 1084 people abandoned and there are cases that they did so in the Watchtower, just before facing the path to the finish line to Tentegorra. The organization sets a limit of less than twelve hours to complete the entire route.

Testimony “It is advisable to put yourself in the hands of a professional and follow a training plan” Laura Nicholas Winner in 2022

The margin is wide for a test that, likewise, has profiles of all kinds. Beyond those who seek to make a mark (843 invested less than seven hours in 2022) are those who take the fact of being able to complete it within the established margins as a personal satisfaction. The route continues through Arsenal, but this time Navantia will not be covered. There is also a promotional test of 25 kilometers, the youth and the child (from 6 to 13 years). The latter is on Friday the 21st and there are still numbers left.