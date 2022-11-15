Guadalajara Jalisco.- Increases will be approved this Tuesday property tax in at least 119 municipalities of Jaliscoincluding those of the Guadalajara Metropolitan Areasince on November 14, the plenary session of the Jalisco Congress gave the green light to updating cadastral value tables.

In most cases, the increases are above inflation, which is at 8.4% as of October, which received the approval of 27 legislators and eight votes against, all from the Morena faction, during a extraordinary session.

“It is not possible that there are increases that go much beyond inflation. Let us have empathy, that governments tighten their belts, that they lower their expenses and do more with less; that it is not the people who pay the piper ”, said the legislator of Morena, Claudia García Hernández.

It is expected that this November 15, the deputies of Jalisco meet in commission to approve the respective income laws of the municipalities, in which the increase in cost will be determined predial.

Increases in cadastral value tables

Guadalajara: 7%

In Zapopan: 11.67%

Tonala: 12%,

San Pedro Tlaquepaque: 7%,

Tlajomulco: 8%

Acatlan de Juarez: 70%

Chapala: 62%

Casimiro Castillo: 30%

Ayotlan: 20%

The increase exceeds 15% in the municipalities of La Huerta, Huejúcar, La Manzanilla de la Paz, Tamazula, Tapalpa, Tizapán and Tuxcacuesco.