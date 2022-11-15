Phil Spencer spoke of Xbox Keystonethe device dedicated to cloud gaming of Xbox. The head of Xbox has revealed details on the price, revealing that one of the reasons why the product has not been marketed is the excessive cost.

Precisely, it is explained that Xbox Keystone was made in just nine months. Unfortunately, some of the components chosen to make this product prevented the set price from being reached. According to reports, Phil Spencer wished he could sell Xbox Keystone for $129.99but with a controller included.

The price arises from the fact that Microsoft already offers Xbox Series S which starts from an official price of € 299.99 and, with the offers, it is easy to find it for less. Propose a completely cloud device to a price not lower enough compared to Xbox Series S it obviously wouldn’t make much sense, given that the console already allows you to play in the cloud if you want.

According to reports, Phil Spencer still believes that in the future it will be possible to reach the correct price for this type of product. It is also said that the product already works very well, so the technology behind the Xbox Keystone has no problems whatsoever. It bodes well for the future of the Xbox cloud.

Spencer then recalls that for the time being Microsoft has partnered with Samsung for a TV app for cloud gaming and, according to him, the company is very pleased with the results. For the moment, therefore, if you want to play in the cloud easily on any type of TV, the solution is still Xbox Series S.

Spencer also again confirmed that Call of Duty will remain on PlayStation for the long term.