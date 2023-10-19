Deadpool 3 has been delayed from its original release date of May 3, 2024, without Marvel either 20th Century Studios They have announced a new date yet. Many fans speculated that Deadpool 3 would end up being delayed, as the ongoing strike in SAG-AFTRA made the schedule to complete its production seem increasingly impossible.

Now reports indicate that is indeed the case, as the actors’ strike still needs to be resolved and the cast and crew must reunite to resume filming. Deadpool 3 had been filming since May of this year; Production continued during the strike WGAas the script was already finished, but was finally put on hold in July when the actors’ strike went into effect.

Director of Deadpool 3Shawn Levy, had already been preparing fans for this blow, stating that it was likely in a recent interview:

“I don’t even know if we officially have [una fecha de estreno]. I know we were going to leave on May 3rd. Without a doubt, the actors’ strike and the long pause in production have put that release date at real risk. We have shot half of the movie. I have edited half of the film. “We can’t wait to get back to work and release this film next year.”

Although not entirely unexpected, Deadpool 3 It is undoubtedly one of the films most affected by the actors’ strike. As Levy confirmed, the film was halfway through production when things came to a halt. In a movie like this, that’s a lot of pressure for everyone involved, including Ryan Reynolds, star of Deadpool 3, and Hugh Jackman, who have been working tirelessly in the gym for the film, and often sharing the experience with fans. Pausing those exercise routines, or even maintaining them for longer, is a huge strain on both actors, with Reynolds now being 46 and Jackman approaching 55.

There is already speculation about what Marvel will do to save its 2024 schedule. The early (and most likely) bet is that the studio will now focus on Captain America: A New Worldwhich was already finished and ready to be released in July 2024.

Captain America 4 I could take that summer start date that Deadpool 3 had in May, as the studio seeks to finish filming Deadpool 3 and Thunderbolts (the latter was in preparation for production when the strikes occurred), possibly launching Deadpool in the fall or in the 2024 holiday season.

Editor’s note: Well, at least it will give me time to marathon the first two again. Next year the situation of the cinema is going to be ugly. I suppose the animation will help reduce the damage at the box office and the supply of things to see but… you still need voice actors.