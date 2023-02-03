Confirmed the Major and the P1 that achieved sensational numbers last year, Carraro: “Enthused to continue this adventure”

Also in 2023 the padel phenomena will land in Italy. Premier Padel, a circuit headed by the International Padel Federation and supported by the Professional Padel Association, the reality that brings together professional players, and by Qatar Sports Investments, has announced this season’s calendar, which will see at least eight appointments. Two of these will be played in Italy: the first will be the Major at the Foro Italico in Rome, from 10 to 16 July (last year it was held in May), while the Milan stage – category P1 – will close the season from 4 to December 10 as happened in 2022, the year in which fans filled both the Grand Stand Arena and the Allianz Cloud. The season will start once again from Doha with the Ooredoo Qatar Major Premier Padel (February 26-March 6), and then continue in Rome in July. The other Premier Padel tournaments will then be played in Madrid (P1, July 17-23), Mendoza (Argentina, P1, July 31-August 6), before the Greenweez Paris Premier Padel Major which, like last year, will be played in a temple in the tennis such as Roland-Garros, from 4 to 10 September. See also Antonio Conte in place of Allegri at Juventus at the end of the season: rumor bomb

THE BEST — The strongest players in the world will then be the protagonists of a trip to the pyramids, for the NEWGIZA Premier Padel P1 (October 30-November 5), which will precede the Monterrey Major, Mexico, in the “birthplace of padel” (November 27 -3 December) and, precisely, the Milan Premier Padel P1, a tournament won in 2022 – like that of Rome – by Alejandro Galan and Juan Lebron. But further tournaments may be added to the tour – broadcast live in over 180 countries – after consultations with the Professional Padel Association. “2023 will be an extraordinary year for padel at a professional and amateur level, supported by another spectacular series of Premier Padel events around the world – explained Luigi Carraro, president of the International Padel Federation -. I am delighted to see Premier Padel’s continued focus on player welfare as the tour builds on last year’s great and surprising successes. At Fip, together with Premier Padel, the Professional Padel Association and our fans, we are thrilled to continue this incredible adventure together.” See also Albertini: "Milan, we need a striker. But with Chelsea ... After the red I changed the channel"

AL-KHELAIFI — Carraro’s words are followed by those of Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, president of Premier Padel: “We are pleased to announce our tournaments for 2023, returning to the cities and places that welcomed Premier Padel so warmly last year. As a completely athlete-centric tour, players will always remain at the heart of everything we do. We look forward to another spectacular season of Premier Padel”. Premier Padel tournaments will continue to offer record prize money: the winners of the Majors will receive 525 thousand euros, those of the P1s 300 thousand. The points system in the FIP ranking instead, it will award 2000 points for the winning couple of the Majors and 1000 for the winners of the P1s.

