For those who are 60 years of age or older, it is essential to process the credential of the National Institute for Older Adults (INAPAM). This identification grants seniors different benefits, as well as discounts on various types of products and services, such as food, housing, health and much more.

This time we will share Which pharmacies give discounts with INAPAM credentials and how much is that discount?so that you can take advantage of said benefit.

INAPAM credential, these are the discounts in affiliated pharmacies

Among the main advantages of get your INAPAM it is being able to access discounts on health services, such as pharmacies. Luckily, in Mexico most pharmacies are affiliated, which is why they offer price reductions, although in different percentages.

Regarding the latest data shared, the pharmacies that give discounts to INAPAM holders They are:

Aurrera Pharmacies: 7% discount

Farmacias San Pablo: 5 or 7% discount

Similar Pharmacies: 10% discount

Pharmacies in Sams Club: 5% discount

Walmart Pharmacies: 5% discount

These are the pharmacy chains that offer discounts with INAPAM throughout Mexico, however, it should be noted that other private pharmacies in each state or city often also grant price reductions.

We emphasize that, to access this discount, you must present your credential in good condition, with a visible photograph and request that this discount be applied. If we forget to ask for it, then we lose the benefit.

On the other hand, the INAPAM discounts on health services They are not just limited to pharmacies and medicines, there are many others as well. Several businesses dedicated to specialized medical services also offer discounts, for example, optometrists or dentists. As previously mentioned, it is recommended to ask directly at the business.

So, if you are already 60 years of age or older and have not processed your INAPAM credential yet, don’t delay any longer, because as you can see, it has several benefits. The best thing is that this credential is not valid, and as long as you keep it in good condition, you can use it. Find out what the requirements are to get it out and process it as soon as possible.