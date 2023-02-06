The Premier League has referred Manchester City to an independent commission over alleged numerous breaches of financial regulations that occurred between 2009 and 2018, a period in which the Citizens captured the English league three times. The club is alleged to have breached league rules which require the provision “in the utmost good faith” of “accurate financial information which gives a true and fair view of the club’s financial position”. The English league says the accurate financial information required covers “revenue (including sponsorship income)” and “operating costs” among other items.

The second set of violations listed relates to the alleged violation of rules “requiring a member club to include full details of the manager’s remuneration in their relevant contracts with their manager” relating to the 2009-10 to 2012-13 seasons inclusive . The manager of the club between December 2009 and May 2013 was the current Italy coach Roberto Mancini. The second set of alleged violations also relates to requirements for a club to include full details of player remuneration within relevant contracts, for the 2010-11 to 2015-16 seasons inclusive. The third section deals with alleged breaches of Premier League rules requiring clubs to comply with UEFA’s financial fair play rules, between 2013-14 and 2017-18.

City were banned from UEFA competition for two years by European football’s governing body for alleged breaches of its FFP regulations in February 2020, but the penalty was overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in July that year. The fourth set of alleged breaches concerns the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules in the 2015-16 to 2017-18 seasons inclusive. Finally, the club is alleged to have breached league rules requiring member clubs to cooperate and assist the Premier League in its investigations, from December 2018 to the present. The Premier League said in a statement that proceedings before the committee would be “confidential and heard in private”. “The Premier League will not be making any further comments on this matter until further notice,” it said in the statement.