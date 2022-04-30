Dhe FC Liverpool presented at the start of the 34th matchday in the championship fight in the Premier League. Coach Jürgen Klopp’s team won 1-0 (1-0) at Newcastle United on Saturday. The only goal of the game was scored by former RB Leipzig professional Naby Keita in the 19th minute. With their twelfth win in the last 13 league games, Liverpool (82 points) initially took the lead in the English football championship with a two-point lead over defending champions Manchester City.

Coach Pep Guardiol’s team can, however, top up in the early evening when the Citizens play against Leeds United, who are in danger of relegation. Liverpool coach Klopp extended his contract with the Reds early on Thursday until June 30, 2026.